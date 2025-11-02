<p>Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tried to drive a wedge between the RJD and the Congress and said Tejashwi Yadav forced the Congress at gunpoint to declare him the Mahagatbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate.</p><p>Addressing a rally at Ara in Bhojpur district, Modi said Congress had been consistently sidelined by the RJD. “If you see their manifesto, it’s called ‘Tejashwi ka pran’ (Tejashwi’s promises), as if Congress has nothing to do with the Mahagatbandhan’s manifesto. Just like he forced the Congress at gunpoint to declare him the CM face, he did not take Congress into confidence while releasing the manifesto. Post-election, they (RJD and Congress) will break each other's heads. Or else, what do you expect from those who symbolise 'Jungle Raj' under whose regime 35,000 kidnappings took place,” said Modi.</p><p>Modi also predicted a worst-ever drubbing for the Mahagatbandhan which has promised moon through its manifesto.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD bagged Bihar CM candidate post from Congress at gunpoint, alleges PM Modi.<p><strong>RJD’S Rebuttal</strong></p><p>It was then for the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to give Modi a point by point rebuttal.</p><p>“Two days back, a father and his son were killed in Ara, the same place where Modi ji addressed a rally today. In another instance, the JD(U) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, has been arrested on a murder charge in which he is reported to be involved in the killing of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. Are these killings not symbolising the ‘Maha Jungle Raj’ prevalent in Bihar?” said Tejashwi while campaigning in Munger on Sunday.</p><p>The Mahagatbandhan CM face said Modi mocks at his promise of providing government jobs to every family in Bihar “but Modi himself never fulfilled ‘2 crore jobs every year’ promise, nor could re-open any sugar mills in Bihar, promised as early as 2014.”</p><p>Assuring a crackdown on all those who take law into their hands, Tejashwi said “If we are voted to power, all the hardened criminals will be behind the bars by January 26, 2026.”</p>