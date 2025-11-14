Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results | How Prashant Kishor lost the plot midway?

Brimming with over-enthusiasm, and at times over confident and arrogant too, PK presented himself as an alternate to all those who were tired of Mandal politics, bored of having a Chief Minister from the backward class (both Nitish and Lalu are OBCs) and one who hoped that a Brahmin face like PK could bring back the glory of upper caste which ruled Bihar most of the time till 1990.