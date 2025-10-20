Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Two JNU alumni, 30 years apart, take their battle to the ballot

In Dhananjay’s first electoral, he will be fighting for a seat, which the party lost in a close battle last time when JD(U)’s Sunil Kumar defeated Jitendra Paswan.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 02:30 IST
Published 20 October 2025, 02:30 IST
