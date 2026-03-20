<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> has filed his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nomination">nomination</a> for the post of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jdu">JD(U)</a> president as he prepares to return to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-politics">national politics</a> with his election to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a>.</p>.<p>JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha submitted Kumar's nomination at the party's central office here on Thursday. Jha is one of the proposers for Kumar.</p>.<p>The Bihar chief minister did not come to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> to file his nomination.</p>.<p>Party sources said Kumar is set to be elected unopposed, as there is hardly any possibility of anyone else filing the nomination for the post.</p>.Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday .<p>JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said the last date for filing of nomination for the post is March 22 white the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 24.</p>.<p>The scrutiny of the documents of the candidates will be done on March 23, he said.</p>.<p>"The counting of votes will take place on March 27 if any other candidate files a nomination. So far, only one (Nitish Kumar's) nomination has been filed," he told PTI.</p>.<p>Kumar took over the reins of JD(U) ahead of the 2024 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> polls as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajiv-ranjan-singh">Rajiv Ranjan Singh</a> stepped down as party president in December 2023.</p>