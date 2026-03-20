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Nitish Kumar files nomination for JD(U) president post

Kumar took over the reins of JD(U) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as Rajiv Ranjan Singh stepped down as party president in December 2023.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:16 IST
Rajya SabhaNitish KumarIndia PoliticsBiharJDU

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