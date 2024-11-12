The by-elections to six assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Wednesday are shaping up to be a test for the ruling TMC, amid a wave of widespread protests across the state surrounding the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (PTI)
Minister Zameer Ahmed who kicked up a controversy for making alleged "racist remarks" against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that he had been the JD(S) leader as "Kariyanna with love for long time."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her maiden electoral contest in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday, faces a key test -- not only to hold onto the party's stronghold but also to widen the victory margin her brother, Rahul Gandhi, achieved in the last two elections. (PTI)
Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, karhal, Phulpur, katehari, Majhawan, Sishamau in Uttar Pradesh
Chorasi, Khinswar, Dauda, Jhunjunu, Deoli-Unlara, Salumber, Ramgarh in Rajasthan
Taldangra, Stai, Naihati, Horoa, Medinipur, Madarihat in West Bengal
Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri in Assam
Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, and Belaganj in Bihar
Shiaggaon, Sandur, Channapatna in Karnataka
Budhni, Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh
Soreng Chakung , Namchi Singhithang in Sikkim
Palakkad and Chelakkara in Kerala