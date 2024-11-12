Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Bypolls 2024 LIVE: R G Kar issue keeps Bengal on steam; Channapatna election takes a 'dark' turn

The bypolls will be held in two phases with most of the polling taking place today. One Uttarakhand assembly seat and Maharashtra's Nanded seat will see polling on November 20. Counting of votes is on November 23, along with the assembly election results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. While the R G Kar issue remains a fresh scar in Bengal and will see the BJP and TMC spar over it, the Channapatna bypoll in Karnataka has taken a racist turn with slurs hurled at H D Kumaraswamy. Track the latest updates from the bypolls only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 23:30 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
16:4912 Nov 2024

TMC, BJP set for electoral duel in Bengal bypolls amid protests over RG Kar incident

16:4912 Nov 2024

'Have called HDK Kariyanna with love': Minister Zameer Ahmed clarifies 'racist remark'

16:4912 Nov 2024

All eyes on Wayanad and Priyanka Gandhi's possible poll debut

16:4912 Nov 2024

Which seats are voting?

16:4912 Nov 2024

TMC, BJP set for electoral duel in Bengal bypolls amid protests over RG Kar incident

The by-elections to six assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Wednesday are shaping up to be a test for the ruling TMC, amid a wave of widespread protests across the state surrounding the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (PTI)

16:4912 Nov 2024

'Have called HDK Kariyanna with love': Minister Zameer Ahmed clarifies 'racist remark'

Minister Zameer Ahmed who kicked up a controversy for making alleged "racist remarks" against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that he had been the JD(S) leader as "Kariyanna with love for long time."

Read more

16:4912 Nov 2024

All eyes on Wayanad and Priyanka Gandhi's possible poll debut

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her maiden electoral contest in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday, faces a key test -- not only to hold onto the party's stronghold but also to widen the victory margin her brother, Rahul Gandhi, achieved in the last two elections. (PTI)

16:4912 Nov 2024

Which seats are voting?

Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, karhal, Phulpur, katehari, Majhawan, Sishamau in Uttar Pradesh

Chorasi, Khinswar, Dauda, Jhunjunu, Deoli-Unlara, Salumber, Ramgarh in Rajasthan

Taldangra, Stai, Naihati, Horoa, Medinipur, Madarihat in West Bengal

Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri in Assam

Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, and Belaganj in Bihar

Shiaggaon, Sandur, Channapatna in Karnataka

Budhni, Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh

Soreng Chakung , Namchi Singhithang in Sikkim

Palakkad and Chelakkara in Kerala

Published 12 November 2024, 23:30 IST
India NewsKeralaWest BengalUttar PradeshAssamKarnatakaIndian PoliticsBiharSikkimBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us