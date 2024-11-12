The bypolls will be held in two phases with most of the polling taking place today. One Uttarakhand assembly seat and Maharashtra's Nanded seat will see polling on November 20. Counting of votes is on November 23, along with the assembly election results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. While the R G Kar issue remains a fresh scar in Bengal and will see the BJP and TMC spar over it, the Channapatna bypoll in Karnataka has taken a racist turn with slurs hurled at H D Kumaraswamy. Track the latest updates from the bypolls only with DH!