<p>In a bizarre incident, the entry into three strongrooms containing postal ballots of Davanagere South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/karnataka/davangere-bypoll-results-locks-of-strong-rooms-broken-after-keys-misplaced-3989824">bypolls in Karnataka</a> was blocked on Monday because of missing keys that could take people into the rooms. </p><p>For the counting to begin on Monday morning, the locks of the important rooms were broken on the premises of DRR School on P B Road.</p><p>As a consequence, the counting of postal ballots which was to begin at 7:30 am got delayed by 30 minutes as the security personnel fidgeted with techniques or ways that could open the doors.</p><p>Reportedly, the locks to the rooms were broken in the presence of Returning Officer Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadhara Swamy and election observer Ramankanth.</p><p>The bypoll in Davanagere South was necessitated by the demise of senior Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa and polling was held on April 9.</p><p>As of now, counting is underway in the Davanagere South seat. </p>