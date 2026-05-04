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Karnataka bypolls: Hammer and chisel employed as keys to strongrooms go missing in Davanagere South

As a consequence, the counting of postal ballots, which was to begin at 7:30 am, got delayed by 30 minutes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:56 IST
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