BJP wins posts of senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

As the mayor is the presiding officer for the elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, polls were held again.

Sandhu won the post of senior deputy mayor by securing 19 votes. Sharma also got the same number of votes to win the post of deputy mayor.

Congress' Gurpreet Gabi polled 16 votes and Nirmala Devi 17 votes for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

In the election to the post of senior deputy mayor, one vote was declared invalid.

The BJP candidates had won last time too.