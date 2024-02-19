Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC proposes results be declared by counting present ballot papers instead of fresh elections

The Supreme Court on Monday proposed that results for the Chandigarh mayoral polls be declared by counting the present ballot papers, disregarding the marks made by Returning Officer Anil Masih instead of holding fresh elections, according to Live Law.

The top court also observed that Masih needs to be prosecuted since he did interfere with the election process, according to news agency ANI.

The apex court also directed administration to provide security to judicial officer to ensure safety of officer and records.

It also asked the HC registrar general to depute judicial officer to bring ballot papers, videos for its perusal on Tuesday.

More to follow...