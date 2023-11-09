78% polling recorded in first phase of Chhattisgarh elections

The highest turnout was recorded in Bastar seat at 84.67 per cent followed by Dogargaon at 84.1 per cent, Khairagarh 82.67 per cent, Khujji 82.43 per cent, Kondgaon 82.37 per cent, Dongargarh 81.93 per cent, Keshkal 81.89 per cent, Chitrakot 81.76 per cent, Kawardha 81.24 per cent, Kanker 81.14 per cent, Bhanupratappur 81 per cent, Antagarh 79.79 per cent, Mohla-Manpur 79.38 per cent, Rajnandgaon 79.12 per cent, Jagdalpur 78.47 per cent, Pandariya 75.27 per cent , Narayanpur 75.06 per cent, Dantewada 69.88 per cent, Konta 63.14 per cent and Bijapur 48.37 per cent, the official said.