A look at new Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai's net worth and assets

After the resounding victory in Chattisgarh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal leader as the state's chief minister.
The 59-year-old, who hails from Jashpur, won from the reserved Kunkuri constituency with a thumping majority of 87604 votes.
Previously he has served as the state unit president of the party from 2020 to 2022. He had also represented Chhattisgarh's Kunkuri constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.
According to MyNeta, Vishnu Deo Sai's total assets are recorded Rs 3,80,81,550 with Rs 65,81,921 worth liabilities.
The data also mentions that Deo has no criminal cases against him.
Deo holds cash worth Rs 3,50,000 and has deposits in various banks and financial institutions.
He has Rs 1,63,942 in BOI branch of Raipur, Rs 82,386 in CG Rajya Gramin Bank, Rs 15,99,418 in SBI branch of New Delhi and Rs 2,000 in Indian Bank branch of Kunkuri.
Sai has no bonds, debentures and shares in any companies under his name, nor NSS or any postal savings.
However, he has Rs 26,356 in LIC and other insurance policies. He has not taken any personal loans and assets such as values of claims or interests.
Details about his motor vehicles shows that he owns two tractors worth Rs 6,40,516 and other for Rs 5,90,795. Deo holds jewellery worth Rs 30,00,000 which consists of 450 gm gold, 2 kg silver, diamond 5 ratti ring, 1 gun, 2 nali, 1 revolvar.
He has Rs 2,21,10,000 worth of immovable assets, including agricultural lands, non-agricultural lands and commercial buildings.
In the elections held to 90 assembly seats in the state, BJP won 54 seats.
Officials said that the new chief minister's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled on December 13 at Chhattisgarh's Science College Ground.
(Sources: MyNeta and PTI inputs)