A look at new Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai's net worth and assets

Deo holds cash worth Rs 3,50,000 and has deposits in various banks and financial institutions.

He has Rs 1,63,942 in BOI branch of Raipur, Rs 82,386 in CG Rajya Gramin Bank, Rs 15,99,418 in SBI branch of New Delhi and Rs 2,000 in Indian Bank branch of Kunkuri.

Sai has no bonds, debentures and shares in any companies under his name, nor NSS or any postal savings.

However, he has Rs 26,356 in LIC and other insurance policies. He has not taken any personal loans and assets such as values of claims or interests.

Details about his motor vehicles shows that he owns two tractors worth Rs 6,40,516 and other for Rs 5,90,795. Deo holds jewellery worth Rs 30,00,000 which consists of 450 gm gold, 2 kg silver, diamond 5 ratti ring, 1 gun, 2 nali, 1 revolvar.

He has Rs 2,21,10,000 worth of immovable assets, including agricultural lands, non-agricultural lands and commercial buildings.