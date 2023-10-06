Ahead of Assembly polls, Chhattisgarh CM announces hike in support price of millets 'kodo' and 'kutki'

'Despite making requests multiple times to the Central government, it did not declare the support price of kodo and kutki. To encourage millet producers, the state government has decided to hike support price for kodo from Rs 3,000 per quintal (2022-23) to Rs 3,200 per quintal, while for kutki it has been raised from Rs 3,100 per quintal (2022-23) to Rs 3,500 per quintal,' the CM said.