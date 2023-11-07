Amid tight security, Chhattisgarh records 71.10% voter turnout in phase one of polls

Bhopal: Amid tight security arrangements, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh concluded largely peacefully, barring stray incidents of clashes between security forces and Maoists. According to information approximately 71.10 per cent average voting turnout was recorded in the first phase today.
The second phase for remaining 70 seats out of total 90 Assembly seats, will be held on November 17 along with MP. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023.
In the first phase of 20 seats, 12 fall under the Bastar division while eight seats fall under the Durg division.
Polls for 10 seats considered as sensitive—namely, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bhanupratappur, Antagarh, Kanker, Kondagaon, Konta, Mohla- Maanpur, Keshkaal, and Bijapur—was scheduled between 7 am and 3 pm.
Meanwhile, the timing to vote in the remaining 10 seats was between 8.15 am and 5 pm and the seats include Jagadalpur, Chhitrakot, Pandariya, Khujji, Bastar, Kawardha, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh and Dongargaon.
Out of 20 seats that went to polls in the first phase, 13 are reserved for ST/SC category (12 ST, 1 SC) and seven are general seats.
There were 223 candidates in fray for the first phase of polling for 20 seats. According to official information, a total 5,304 polling stations were set up across the region comprising a total of 40,78,681 voters (19,93,937 male and 20,84,675 female voters).
The fate of high profile candidates including former CM Dr Raman Singh (BJP), Deepak Baij, ministers Kawasi Lakhma (Congress), Mohan Makram (Congress), Mohd Akbar (Congress), Kedar Kashyap (BJP) have been sealed and will be decided on the day of counting of votes i.e. December 3, together with other 70 seats in the state.
Out of the 20 seats that went for polls on Tuesday, the Congress had won 17, the BJP had won two, and the Ajit Jogi-led JCC(J) had won one in the 2018 state polls.
Earlier, the Kawardha seat being contested by Congress candidate Mohd Akbar had been in the news for casteist remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the election campaign there.
Encounters between security forces and Maoists from some parts under Sukhma, Narayanpur, Bijapur were also reported.
In two separate incidents of IED blasts in the Sukma district, two security personnel were allegedly injured. Meanwhile, at least three security personnel were allegedly injured in firing between police and Maoists in Meenpa area. Sources disclosed that a handful of Maoists also sustained injuries in the firing but managed to flee the spot. However, one AK-47 rifle was recovered by security personnel in Kanker.