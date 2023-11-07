Amid tight security, Chhattisgarh records 71.10% voter turnout in phase one of polls

Bhopal: Amid tight security arrangements, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh concluded largely peacefully, barring stray incidents of clashes between security forces and Maoists. According to information approximately 71.10 per cent average voting turnout was recorded in the first phase today.

The second phase for remaining 70 seats out of total 90 Assembly seats, will be held on November 17 along with MP. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023.

In the first phase of 20 seats, 12 fall under the Bastar division while eight seats fall under the Durg division.

Polls for 10 seats considered as sensitive—namely, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bhanupratappur, Antagarh, Kanker, Kondagaon, Konta, Mohla- Maanpur, Keshkaal, and Bijapur—was scheduled between 7 am and 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the timing to vote in the remaining 10 seats was between 8.15 am and 5 pm and the seats include Jagadalpur, Chhitrakot, Pandariya, Khujji, Bastar, Kawardha, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh and Dongargaon.