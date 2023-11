Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP manifesto for poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

It is titled 'Modi ki Guarantee 2023'.

Shah also accused the Congress government of using state machinery for religious conversion of poor tribals and alleged Bhupesh Baghel indulged in "politics of appeasement". He also added that those guilty of corruption would be sent to jail if BJP comes to power.

Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

(With PTI inputs)