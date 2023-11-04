JOIN US
Homeelectionschhattisgarh

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Congress's 'real' picture will be visible after BJP victory, says PM Modi in MP

Smriti Irani attacks Chhattisgarh CM Baghel over alleged kickback received by him to fund Congress' poll expenses in state. BJP deploys top leaders to challenge Kamal Nath in his Chhindwara stronghold. Track latest updates on upcoming Assembly polls in the 5 states, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 14:21 IST

Highlights
08:4004 Nov 2023

"PM Modi, RSS and BJP leaders call 'adivasis' as 'vanvasis, says Rahul Gandhi during a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

07:5104 Nov 2023

Lot of money seized in Raipur, some say money belongs to betters, those involved in gambling: PM Modi

07:4004 Nov 2023

They have done a cow dung scam in Chhattisgarh, this is the nature of Congress: Yogi Adityanath

13:4004 Nov 2023

I can assure you that this will be our best ever performance in the state of Mizoram: BJP leader Anil Antony

13:0404 Nov 2023

If the BJP comes to power, it will appoint a CM from the backward caste: National President of BJP's OBC Morcha in Telangana

11:2704 Nov 2023

People of country are angry with Congress for opposing election of first tribal President, says PM Modi at rally in Ratlam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

11:2704 Nov 2023

Free ration to be given for another five years to 80 crore poor persons after December, says PM Modi at rally in MP

He also added that Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi schemes of MP govt were being praised in entire country. "Congress comes with the promise of farm-loan waiver in every election. But it has been the history of Congress that farm-loan waiver schemes only benefit the people from the party and not the farmers," added PM Modi.

11:1604 Nov 2023

Congress must answer if they want to come to power through a betting app and foreign money, says Anurag Thakur

11:1404 Nov 2023

Congress leaders, their dialogues and their announcements are filmy, says PM Modi at rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh

11:1104 Nov 2023

Congress' 'real' picture will be visible after BJP victory, says PM Modi in MP

11:1004 Nov 2023

Free ration to be given for another five years to 80 crore poor persons after December, says PM Modi at rally in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

10:1104 Nov 2023

PM Modi asked about my connections with Dubai? I would like to know about his connections with Dubai. Why 'Mahadev' betting app was not closed?, says Bhupesh Baghel on PM Modi targeting him over 'Mahadev' betting app scam.

10:1104 Nov 2023

ED, CBI, I-T raids in Chhattisgarh can’t demoralise Cong workers, we’ll win there and in MP: Kharge

(Published 04 November 2023, 02:46 IST)
