Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Congress's 'real' picture will be visible after BJP victory, says PM Modi in MP
Smriti Irani attacks Chhattisgarh CM Baghel over alleged kickback received by him to fund Congress' poll expenses in state. BJP deploys top leaders to challenge Kamal Nath in his Chhindwara stronghold. Track latest updates on upcoming Assembly polls in the 5 states, only with DH!
"PM Modi, RSS and BJP leaders call 'adivasis' as 'vanvasis, says Rahul Gandhi during a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
07:5104 Nov 2023
07:4004 Nov 2023
They have done a cow dung scam in Chhattisgarh, this is the nature of Congress: Yogi Adityanath
13:4004 Nov 2023
I can assure you that this will be our best ever performance in the state of Mizoram: BJP leader Anil Antony
#WATCH | Aizawl, Mizoram: On Mizoram elections, BJP leader Anil Antony says, "BJP is contesting on 23 seats here, and we are very confident that we will be strongly contesting and we will be winning most of the seats we are contesting here, and I can assure you that this will be… pic.twitter.com/MDumZCTMJj
If the BJP comes to power, it will appoint a CM from the backward caste: National President of BJP's OBC Morcha in Telangana
#WATCH | Telangana: National President of BJP's OBC Morcha, K Laxman says, "BJP is organizing a massive BC (Backward caste) rally on the 7th of this month at LB Stadium, where all the OBC sections would like to thank the PM because the BJP, along with our Home Minister, announced… pic.twitter.com/0Uv3KGp8ED
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Credit: PTI Photo
11:2704 Nov 2023
Free ration to be given for another five years to 80 crore poor persons after December, says PM Modi at rally in MP
He also added that Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi schemes of MP govt were being praised in entire country. "Congress comes with the promise of farm-loan waiver in every election. But it has been the history of Congress that farm-loan waiver schemes only benefit the people from the party and not the farmers," added PM Modi.
11:1604 Nov 2023
Congress must answer if they want to come to power through a betting app and foreign money, says Anurag Thakur
VIDEO | "Enforcement Directorate is conducting probe in Mahadev betting app case in which Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's name has appeared. Congress must answer if they want to come to power through a betting app and foreign money," says Union minister @ianuragthakur. pic.twitter.com/ODGKTviZbq
Congress leaders, their dialogues and their announcements are filmy, says PM Modi at rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
#WATCH | Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Be it the country or Madhya Pradesh, Congress is only left with false promises...Congress doesn't even know the roadmap for the development of Madhya Pradesh...Congress leaders are filmy, their dialogues are… pic.twitter.com/qvHUIaIHgZ
#WATCH | Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress' real picture will be visible after BJP's victory (in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election) on December 3...They (Congress leaders) are having a competition to tear each other's clothes...Giving them a… pic.twitter.com/tg2lF7DPT5
10:1104 Nov 2023
PM Modi asked about my connections with Dubai? I would like to know about his connections with Dubai. Why 'Mahadev' betting app was not closed?, says Bhupesh Baghel on PM Modi targeting him over 'Mahadev' betting app scam.
10:1104 Nov 2023
ED, CBI, I-T raids in Chhattisgarh can’t demoralise Cong workers, we’ll win there and in MP: Kharge