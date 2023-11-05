Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: BJP sharpens attack on Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in alleged 'Mahadev betting app scam'

In the sixth list of 23 Congress candidates, state minister Mahesh Joshi's name was notably absent, while RR Tiwari was named as the candidate for Hawa Mahal, Joshi's sitting seat. Two other Gehlot loyalists have also not figured in the lists so far. This signals that the Congress High Command did not take kindly to Gehlot loyalists' rebellion last year, when the leadership wanted Gehlot to become Congress president and make way for Pilot as Chief Minister.



