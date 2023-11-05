JOIN US
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: BJP sharpens attack on Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in alleged 'Mahadev betting app scam'

Track the latest political developments from the 5 poll-bound states with DH.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 03:06 IST

Highlights
02:5905 Nov 2023

Rajasthan polls: BJP not in the picture, it is Congress versus ED at the moment, says Ashok Gehlot

02:0905 Nov 2023

BJP sharpens attack on Baghel in alleged 'Mahadev betting app scam'

02:0905 Nov 2023

Rajasthan polls: Announcing its sixth list, Congress snubs Gehlot loyalists for last year's rebellion

03:0605 Nov 2023

In the sixth list of 23 Congress candidates, state minister Mahesh Joshi's name was notably absent, while RR Tiwari was named as the candidate for Hawa Mahal, Joshi's sitting seat. Two other Gehlot loyalists have also not figured in the lists so far. This signals that the Congress High Command did not take kindly to Gehlot loyalists' rebellion last year, when the leadership wanted Gehlot to become Congress president and make way for Pilot as Chief Minister.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Credit: PTI File Photo

(Published 05 November 2023, 02:59 IST)
