Chhattisgarh

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Telangana BJP worker tries to self-immolate to demand ticket for party leader

Track the latest political developments from the five poll-bound states with DH.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 02:53 IST

02:5308 Nov 2023

"Have complete faith in voters that they will keep...": Congress leader Kamal Nath

02:5308 Nov 2023

Nagaland: Over 96 pc voter turnout for Tapi Assembly bypoll

02:5308 Nov 2023

Congress will win 130 plus seats in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh

02:5308 Nov 2023

02:1308 Nov 2023

Telangana BJP worker tries to self-immolate to demand ticket for party leader Vikas Rao

02:1308 Nov 2023

Fate of 20 Chhattisgarh seats sealed

Amidst tight security arrangements, over 71.1% of the electorate turned out to vote for the 20 Assembly seats during the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

In the first phase, 12 seats were under Bastar division, while 8 seats were in Durg division.

(Published 08 November 2023, 02:53 IST)
Indian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

