Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Telangana BJP worker tries to self-immolate to demand ticket for party leader
Track the latest political developments from the five poll-bound states with DH.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 02:53 IST
Highlights
02:5308 Nov 2023
"Have complete faith in voters that they will keep...": Congress leader Kamal Nath
02:5308 Nov 2023
Nagaland: Over 96 pc voter turnout for Tapi Assembly bypoll
02:5308 Nov 2023
Congress will win 130 plus seats in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh
"Have complete faith in voters that they will keep...": Congress leader Kamal Nath
Nagaland: Over 96 pc voter turnout for Tapi Assembly bypoll
Congress will win 130 plus seats in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh
Telangana BJP worker tries to self-immolate to demand ticket for party leader Vikas Rao
Fate of 20 Chhattisgarh seats sealed
Amidst tight security arrangements, over 71.1% of the electorate turned out to vote for the 20 Assembly seats during the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
In the first phase, 12 seats were under Bastar division, while 8 seats were in Durg division.
Read more
(Published 08 November 2023, 02:53 IST)