Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote, IED blast hurts CRPF man in Chhattisgarh as polling begins
Twenty of the 90 assembly seats will be voting in the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh today where over 40 lakh electors will vote across 5,304 polling stations. As Mizoram begins voting, Chief Minister Zoramthanga tried to cast his vote early in the morning but failed due to a glitch in the EVM. Track the latest political updates from the five poll-bound states with DH.
An elderly voter, B Lalrinawma shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl West 3 constituency
02:2607 Nov 2023
Incumbent Mizoram CM Zoramthanga fails to cast vote as EVM glitches
#WATCH | Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga could not cast a vote; he says, "Because the machine was not working. I was voting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meet." https://t.co/ytRdh7OpKepic.twitter.com/f8uJdUUUrL
BJP candidate from Narayanpur, Kedar Kashyap casts his vote for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 at polling booth number 212 in Bhanpuri Assembly Constituency
02:2307 Nov 2023
To form govt we need 21 seats, we hope we will be able to get more than that: Mizoram CM and MNF president Zoramthanga
#WATCH | Mizoram elections | CM and MNF president Zoramthanga says, "In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comofortable majority." pic.twitter.com/PozWwno2v5
IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma injures CRPF commando as polling under way
02:0907 Nov 2023
Chhattisgarh: Voting begins in first phase of assembly elections
Voting began Tuesday morning in the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel, who kept a tight vigil in the seats in Naxalite-hit Bastar division.
Polling began at 7 am in 10 of the 20 assembly constituencies where elections are being held in the first phase. It will end at 3 pm.