JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionschhattisgarh

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote, IED blast hurts CRPF man in Chhattisgarh as polling begins

Twenty of the 90 assembly seats will be voting in the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh today where over 40 lakh electors will vote across 5,304 polling stations. As Mizoram begins voting, Chief Minister Zoramthanga tried to cast his vote early in the morning but failed due to a glitch in the EVM. Track the latest political updates from the five poll-bound states with DH.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 03:04 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2607 Nov 2023

Incumbent Mizoram CM Zoramthanga fails to cast vote as EVM glitches

02:2407 Nov 2023

BJP candidate from Narayanpur, Kedar Kashyap casts his vote for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 at polling booth number 212 in Bhanpuri Assembly Constituency

02:2107 Nov 2023

IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma injures CRPF commando as polling under way

03:0407 Nov 2023

Mizoram Congress chief casts vote

02:5507 Nov 2023

Kondagaon BJP candidate in Chhattisgarh casts vote, calls Congress government a 'failure'

[object Object]

Credit: X/@ANI

02:5507 Nov 2023

Polling officials at a distribution centre of EVMs and other election materials before the Mizoram Assembly election, in Lawngtlai district

02:3707 Nov 2023

Mizoram Congress chief Lalsawta casts his vote at a polling station in Mission Vengthlang of Aizawl.

02:3107 Nov 2023

An elderly voter, B Lalrinawma shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl West 3 constituency

[object Object]

Credit: X/@ANI

02:2607 Nov 2023

Incumbent Mizoram CM Zoramthanga fails to cast vote as EVM glitches

02:2407 Nov 2023

BJP candidate from Narayanpur, Kedar Kashyap casts his vote for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 at polling booth number 212 in Bhanpuri Assembly Constituency

[object Object]

Credit: X/@ANI

02:2307 Nov 2023

To form govt we need 21 seats, we hope we will be able to get more than that: Mizoram CM and MNF president Zoramthanga

02:2107 Nov 2023

IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma injures CRPF commando as polling under way

02:0907 Nov 2023

Chhattisgarh: Voting begins in first phase of assembly elections

Voting began Tuesday morning in the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel, who kept a tight vigil in the seats in Naxalite-hit Bastar division.

Polling began at 7 am in 10 of the 20 assembly constituencies where elections are being held in the first phase. It will end at 3 pm.

Read more

(Published 07 November 2023, 02:11 IST)
Indian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on