Assembly Elections 2023 Live: We want to change that 'Made in China' to 'Made in Madhya Pradesh', says Rahul in MP
PM Modi addressed Vijay Sankalap Maharally in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh while Kamal Nath addressed public rally in poll-bound MP's Pipariya. Telangana state BJP chief & Union minister G Kishan Reddy held a door-to-door campaign for the BJP candidate Krishna Yadav in Amberpet constituency. Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies in MP today. Track all the latest news and updates from the upcoming Assembly elections with DH!
The INDI alliance and Congress cannot do the welfare of Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah
08:2713 Nov 2023
The Congress government here has blocked every work that was meant for the public's welfare: PM Modi
11:4313 Nov 2023
Tribal community was neglected by the Congress Govt. BJP has worked to provide the community respect: PM Modi in MP
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh elections | In Barwani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Two days from now, on 15th November is the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. It is the pride of BJP Government that we had the opportunity to declare this the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. For… pic.twitter.com/MwKpOd9OVc
'Have you seen the video of Union minister Narendra Tomar's son where he is openly demanding a bribe. But, did PM Modi take any action against him?', says Rahul Gandhi
10:4713 Nov 2023
Two camps in Madhya Pradesh today, says Union Minister Amit Shah
VIDEO | "This time, there are two camps in Madhya Pradesh. One camp has Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and the other camp has PM Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar and (Jyotiraditya) Scindia. Between these two camps, you have to choose," says Union minister… pic.twitter.com/ScDPmUmTwe
BJP governments are not run for farmers, laborers and small traders, but for industrialists like Adani. That is why PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have eliminated small shopkeepers and businessmen who provide employment. Now they cannot provide employment to the youth even if they want to: Rahul Gandhi
10:3913 Nov 2023
10:3813 Nov 2023
Whatever money BJP has given to billionaires, we have to put that much money in the pockets of farmers, laborers and small shopkeepers, says Rahul Gandhi in MP
BJP starts minting money wherever they get a chance says Rahul
I wanted to open bank accounts for my sisters and transfer money to them: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
#WATCH | Morena, Madhya Pradesh: While addressing a public meeting, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "...I wanted to open bank accounts for my sisters and transfer money to them... It will be their money and they will spend it whenever they want... For this, Ladli… pic.twitter.com/H4vddAynjN