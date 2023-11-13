JOIN US
Homeelectionschhattisgarh

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: We want to change that 'Made in China' to 'Made in Madhya Pradesh', says Rahul in MP

PM Modi addressed Vijay Sankalap Maharally in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh while Kamal Nath addressed public rally in poll-bound MP's Pipariya. Telangana state BJP chief & Union minister G Kishan Reddy held a door-to-door campaign for the BJP candidate Krishna Yadav in Amberpet constituency. Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies in MP today. Track all the latest news and updates from the upcoming Assembly elections with DH!
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 11:43 IST

Highlights
09:1513 Nov 2023

The INDI alliance and Congress cannot do the welfare of Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah

08:2713 Nov 2023

The Congress government here has blocked every work that was meant for the public's welfare: PM Modi

11:4313 Nov 2023

Tribal community was neglected by the Congress Govt. BJP has worked to provide the community respect: PM Modi in MP

10:5113 Nov 2023

'Have you seen the video of Union minister Narendra Tomar's son where he is openly demanding a bribe. But, did PM Modi take any action against him?', says Rahul Gandhi

10:4713 Nov 2023

Two camps in Madhya Pradesh today, says Union Minister Amit Shah

10:4113 Nov 2023

Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in MP

10:3913 Nov 2023

BJP governments are not run for farmers, laborers and small traders, but for industrialists like Adani. That is why PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have eliminated small shopkeepers and businessmen who provide employment. Now they cannot provide employment to the youth even if they want to: Rahul Gandhi

10:3913 Nov 2023

We want to change that 'Made in China' to 'Made in Madhya Pradesh', says Rahul Gandhi in MP

10:3813 Nov 2023

Whatever money BJP has given to billionaires, we have to put that much money in the pockets of farmers, laborers and small shopkeepers, says Rahul Gandhi in MP

Rahul Gandhi

Credit: X/@INCMP


10:3713 Nov 2023

BJP starts minting money wherever they get a chance says Rahul

09:3713 Nov 2023

I wanted to open bank accounts for my sisters and transfer money to them: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

09:3713 Nov 2023

Congress will sweep polls in Madhya Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in Neemuch district

(Published 13 November 2023, 02:48 IST)
