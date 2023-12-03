Did scams sink Congress’ ship in Chhattisgarh?

Addressing a public meeting in Pendra town in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district two days ahead of the polling for the assembly elections, BJP chief J P Nadda claimed that the Congress engages in corruption wherever it is in power. Targeting the Bhupesh Baghel government, Nadda said, “They committed scams in liquor, rice, cow dung, teachers' transfer, and Public Service Commission recruitments. They did not even spare the name of Mahadev and committed a scam of Rs 5,000 crore (the alleged betting app scam)."

'Mahadev betting app scam'

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' led to 'startling allegations' that the Mahadev betting app promoters had paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel so far.

Attacking Baghel over the alleged scam, PM Modi said at a public meeting in Durg city on November 4, "The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has not spared any chance to loot you. They have not even spared the name of 'Mahadev'. Just two days ago, a major action was taken (by the Enforcement Directorate) in Raipur and a huge pile of cash was recovered. People are saying that this money belongs to 'sattebaj' (those involved in betting) and they have collected it by looting the poor and the youth of Chhattisgarh. Congress leaders have been filling their houses with the same money."

"Congress' priority is to fill its coffers by indulging in corruption... '30 taka kakka, apka kaam pakka',' PM Modi said, alleging 30 per cent commission in every work in the Congress government.

Addressing a rally in the Saja assembly constituency of Bemetara district on November 15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too alleged that CM Baghel had turned the Durg division from an education hub to a “centre of betting”.

'Liquor scam'

The ED has alleged a massive scam in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh perpetrated by a syndicate comprising high-level state government officials, private persons, and political executives that generated tainted money of more than Rs 2,000 crore in 2019-22.

"The state exchequer in Chhattisgarh was looted by those who had the blessings of the chief minister," BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed, noting that one of the main accused is Anwar Dhebar who is the brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, considered "close" to Baghel.

CM Baghel rejected the allegations and accused the ED of acting at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

'Rice Milling scam'

In October, the Enforcement Directorate alleged another "scam" in Chhattisgarh, claiming a former managing director of the state Marketing Federation Limited or MARKFED, and an office-bearer of a local rice millers' association generated Rs 175 crore in bribes for the "benefit of higher powers".

The department has alleged that the office-bearers of the Chhattisgarh rice millers' association "colluded" with officials of the MARKFED and "hatched a conspiracy to misuse the special incentive, where Rs 40 per quintal of paddy was paid by the state government to rice millers for custom milling of rice".

(With agency inputs from DHNS and PTI)