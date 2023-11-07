Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: How parties performed in reserved seats in 2018 polls?

The first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections ended with voters in 20 constituencies exercising their right to suffrage. A few encounters and a blast did mar the elections but largely it remained peaceful.

The next round of voting is set to take place on November 17 and the results will be announced on December 3.

During campaigning, all parties tried hard to woo tribal voters to boost their chances in the elections. Scheduled Tribes are a crucial vote bank for parties in Chhattisgarh with their population in the state being around 30 per cent.

Out of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly, 29 are reserved for STs, which is almost a third of the total seats. 10 constituencies in the state are also reserved for Scheduled Castes which takes the total number of reserved seats to 39, making it crucial for parties to perform well on these seats.