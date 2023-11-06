Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Oldest candidate to win the state polls

The Election Commission (EC) declared last month that elections for the Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17 and the results will be tallied on December 3.
Currently, the ruling party in the state is the Congress, with Bhupesh Baghel at the helm.
In the election to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, a total of 2,03,93,160 voters, including 1,01,35,561 males, 1,02,56,846 females and 753 transgenders, will be able to exercise their franchise.
Results for the polls will be announced on December 3, along with the states of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan, in what is seen as the semi-finals before the Lok Sabha polls slated to take place early next year.
As election nears in the state, here is a look at the oldest candidate who contested and won the election last time around, in 2018.
According to myneta.info, the oldest member in the state assembly is Rampukar Singh Thakur.
Congress' Thakur, 79, contested from Pathalgaon constituency in Jashpur district.
He garnered over 96,500 seats in the last elections, beating BJP's Shivshankar Painkara, who was the sitting MLA after winning the polls in 2013.
The Pathalgaon seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 17 out of the 20 seats that will go to polls in the first phase.
The Congress has 71 seats in the 90-member House.