Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023: Party with the most number of candidates with criminal record in Phase- I

In the run-up to the Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023, according to data revealed by Association for Democratic Reforms, shows that despite the Supreme Court's directions, political parties have shown little restraint in their candidate selections.
Here we provide a party-wise breakdown of these declarations, offering insight into the kind of choices the electorate has in the upcoming polls.
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023, a total of 223 candidates were assessed.
Party-wise candidates with declared criminal cases
Among the major parties analyzed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the list with five candidates, which is 25 per cent of their 20 candidates to have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
The Indian National Congress (INC) follows closely, with two candidates which is 10 per cent of their 20 candidates falling into this category.
The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) with three candidates, which is 20 per cent of their 15 candidates in the fray who have criminal records.
The Sarv Adi Dal has fielded three candidates with criminal records, which is 38 percent of the total number of constituencies they will be fighting in.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with four candidates has 40 per cent of their 10 candidates candidates having criminal records.
Out of 73 independent party candidates five (7 per cent) had declared serious criminal cases.
Others Parties had no criminal records which was a total of 55 candidates.
Party-wise candidates with declared serious criminal cases
In the serious criminal cases, defined as offenses with maximum punishments of 5 years or more, non-bailable offenses, electoral offenses, offenses related to financial irregularities, and crimes against women, are those taken into consideration.
From the BJP, four (which is 20 per cent of their candidates) have declared serious criminal cases.
The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) has two candidates with such cases against them.
AAP has one candidate in said category.
Out of 73 independent candidates, three (4 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases.
In the Red Alert Constituencies, where 3 or more candidates with criminal cases are contesting. In Phase-I, : five which is 25 per cent of the 20 constituencies have declared criminal cases.
Despite the Supreme Court's directives in 2020, political parties have yet to provide valid reasons for selecting candidates with criminal backgrounds.
Instead, they have often cited things like candidate's popularity, social work, or claims that the cases against them are politically motivated.