Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023: Party with the most number of candidates with criminal record in Phase- I

Among the major parties analyzed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the list with five candidates, which is 25 per cent of their 20 candidates to have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The Indian National Congress (INC) follows closely, with two candidates which is 10 per cent of their 20 candidates falling into this category.

The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) with three candidates, which is 20 per cent of their 15 candidates in the fray who have criminal records.

The Sarv Adi Dal has fielded three candidates with criminal records, which is 38 percent of the total number of constituencies they will be fighting in.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with four candidates has 40 per cent of their 10 candidates candidates having criminal records.