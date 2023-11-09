Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: A prized possession both BJP, Congress want to keep

Bhopal: In the second phase of polls scheduled for November 17 for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh, both Congress and BJP are banking heavily on their 'guarantees' vs 'promises' trope.

However, the tug of war ranging from religious symbolism, dwelling, livelihood issues of backward castes, predominantly occupy the centrestage during election campaigns.

To counter BJP’s guarantee of Rs 3100/quintal MSP on dhan (paddy), the Congress promised to increase it up to 3200/MSP to farmers.

Earlier, the promise by Congress to increase MSP on paddy, along with farm loan waiver, had helped them dislodge the Raman Singh-led BJP government in 2018.