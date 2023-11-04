Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Party with richest candidates in first fray

The first phase of polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly is slated to begin on 7th November. As the state prepares for some high-voltage polling action, here's a look at the party that has fielded most number of crorepatis in first fray of the election.
As per analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 223 members contesting in Phase-1 by Chhattisgarh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the incumbent Congress leads with 17 out of 20 candidates (85 per cent) in crorepati list. INC is followed by their arch rival BJP, who has fielded 14 crorepatis in 20 (70 per cent) Assembly constituencies.
New entrants to the state, Aam Aadmi Party, has fielded 3 candidates out of 10 (30 per cent), whose declared assets are in crores. And, one of its candidates, Khadgraj Singh, also tops the list of individuals with highest asset.
The Communist Party of India has fielded 8 candidates for first phase, out of which only one has declared assets in crores.
For Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, 2 out of their 15 (13 per cent) candidates are crorepatis.
Analysing trends for independent candidates, only 5 out of 73 (7 per cent) have declared asset in crores.
State Party Gondvana Gantantra Party has one crorepati candidate out of the 6 that they have fielded, while Hamar Raj Party, which has fielded 7 candidates in total and has one crorepati candidate under its name.
Other parties, comprising of many smaller players from within the state, have fielded 62 candidates in total, but not one in the ultrarich bracket.
Of the top 10 candidates with highest asset, 1 is from AAP, 4 from BJP and 5 from INC.
The 2nd phase of polls are scheduled for November 17.