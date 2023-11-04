Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Party with richest candidates in first fray

The first phase of polling for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly is slated to begin on 7th November. As the state prepares for some high-voltage polling action, here's a look at the party that has fielded most number of crorepatis in first fray of the election.

As per analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 223 members contesting in Phase-1 by Chhattisgarh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the incumbent Congress leads with 17 out of 20 candidates (85 per cent) in crorepati list. INC is followed by their arch rival BJP, who has fielded 14 crorepatis in 20 (70 per cent) Assembly constituencies.

New entrants to the state, Aam Aadmi Party, has fielded 3 candidates out of 10 (30 per cent), whose declared assets are in crores. And, one of its candidates, Khadgraj Singh, also tops the list of individuals with highest asset.

The Communist Party of India has fielded 8 candidates for first phase, out of which only one has declared assets in crores.

For Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, 2 out of their 15 (13 per cent) candidates are crorepatis.