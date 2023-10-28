Chhattisgarh: Congress confident to hold on to ‘Land of 36 Forts’

Two years ago, Baghel launched ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ to retrace the footsteps of Lord Rama by developing the places, which he had travelled during his mythical exile, into tourist spots. To put it simply, the Congress believes paddy and cow dung will turn into votes for it.

The Congress is also highlighting the delay in the Narendra Modi government’s approval for a new quota regime, which gives more share for OBCs, tribals and Dalits in Chhattisgarh.

Baghel and the Congress never shy away from projecting the chief minister’s OBC credentials and on the lines of the party’s national campaign, it is also pitching for caste census.

The BJP too is playing its OBC card, placing the Sahu community at the centre. Baghel tries to counter it through an umbrella coalition of Kurmis, Yadav, Marars and Agharia Patels. Making it tough for Baghel, the BJP has fielded his nephew Vijay Baghel, a sitting MP, against him in his pocket borough Patan.

Baghel also ventures into the ‘Chhattisgarhiya pride’ plank to blunt the BJP’s Hindutva by owning up the identity and promoting the indigenous culture, language, cuisine, art and sports. He even organised the ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympics’.

With the warring leaders in the state smoking the peace pipe after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s interventions, everything seems rosy for the Congress in Chhattisgarh. But the party does not want to be complacent.

What Congress is worried about is the possibility of the former party leader Arvind Netam’s Hamar Raj Party hurting its prospects in some constituencies. The new party is fielding candidates in around 50 constituencies, including all the 29 reserved for the STs, of which the Congress won 25 last time. However, the Congress is looking for some relief in the weakening of Ajit Jogi-founded Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and the BSP.

Sensing anti-incumbency against MLAs, the Congress dropped 22 sitting MLAs, while all the prominent leaders, including state chief and MP Deepak Baij, Speaker Charan Das Mahant, Singhdeo and Sahu, found space in the list of its candidates.

A resounding Congress victory will catapult Baghel, who led the party to its first victory in Chhattisgarh after the party’s entire state leadership was wiped out in a Maoist attack in May 2013, to a bigger stature. The run-up to the election itself proved it. While even the party stalwart Ashok Gehlot has not got the high command’s unwavering blessing in Rajasthan, Baghel has.