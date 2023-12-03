Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results Live: Tight security arrangements in place in state's 33 districts
The EC will soon be declaring the results for the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. Most exit polls have predicted that the ruling Congress will have an edge in the central Indian state this time around. Follow all the latest updates from counting day with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 22:45 IST
In every counting hall, there will be 14 tables arranged in rows of seven, except for Pandaria, Kawardha, Sarangarh, Bilaigarh, Kasdol and Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly seats where 21 tables will be arranged: Chhattisgarh CEO
A total of 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4,596 counting personnel and 1,698 micro-observers have been appointed to carry out the counting process smoothly: Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale
Tight security arrangements have been made in all counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including the ones affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), officials said
How parties performed in reserved seats in 2018 polls?
In the last Assembly elections, Congress swept the reserved seats to put itself in a very strong position. Out of the 39 reserved seats, Congress won 32, which amounts to a success rate of 82 per cent.
In the 29 seats reserved for STs, BJP won three while former CM Ajit Jogi of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won his seat. Other 25 seats, 86 per cent of total seats, were all won by Congress.
In the 10 seats reserved for SCs, Congress won seven while BJP was reduced to just two and BSP won a solitary seat.
This is how Chhattisgarh's political map looked after the 2018 Assembly elections
(Published 02 December 2023, 22:35 IST)