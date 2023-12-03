Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results Live: Tight security arrangements in place in state's 33 districts

In the last Assembly elections, Congress swept the reserved seats to put itself in a very strong position. Out of the 39 reserved seats, Congress won 32, which amounts to a success rate of 82 per cent.

In the 29 seats reserved for STs, BJP won three while former CM Ajit Jogi of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won his seat. Other 25 seats, 86 per cent of total seats, were all won by Congress.

In the 10 seats reserved for SCs, Congress won seven while BJP was reduced to just two and BSP won a solitary seat.