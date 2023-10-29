Chhattisgarh govt's pro-farmer 'model' to be replicated across India: Rahul Gandhi

After his visit, Gandhi posted the same pictures on his X handle and said, “If farmers are happy then India is happy! Five best works of Congress government for the farmers in Chhattisgarh, which made them the happiest in India. MSP on paddy Rs 2,640/quintal, Input subsidy of Rs 23,000 crore to 26 lakh farmers, Loan worth Rs 10,000 crore of 19 lakh farmers waived, electricity bill half, Rs 7,000/year to 5 lakh agricultural labourers. A model that we will replicate across India."

All these schemes were launched by the Bhupesh Baghel government after the Congress came to power following the 2018 assembly elections.