Chhattisgarh polls: BJP's manifesto a copy of Congress' guarantees, claims CM Baghel

Posting a video on social media, Baghel said, 'They (BJP) have copied Congress' guarantees. The other thing is that it (BJP manifesto) does not have mention of loan waiver and Old Pension Scheme. The Centre had earlier stopped states from giving bonus (on paddy procurement). Will they take their decision back (as BJP has promised to procure paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal in its manifesto in Chhattisgarh).'

'They are claiming they will make cash payment (to farmers against paddy procurement). They have brought 'sankalp patra' against their own decision of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer),' Baghel added.