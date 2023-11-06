Chhattisgarh polls: Constituencies with highest & lowest voter turnout over the years

The Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections are approaching, and the BJP and Congress are locked in a fierce political battle to secure the state, aiming to build momentum for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Congress governs the state, having achieved a significant victory in the 2018 elections, where it secured a commanding majority in the 90-seat state assembly. In 2018, Congress won 68 seats, putting an end to the BJP's 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh, reducing the saffron party's presence to just 15 seats.

The BJP is determined to make a comeback following this significant defeat, while the Congress is focused on overcoming anti-incumbency and retaining control of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Let's take a closer look at the constituencies that have witnessed the highest and lowest voter turnout in each of the four assembly elections held in Chhattisgarh since the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.