Chhattisgarh polls: In a first, all polling booths in assembly constituency managed by women

The Sonewani polling station in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat assembly seat registered a 100 per cent voter turnout with all 42 electors -- 26 women and 16 men -- casting their vote, the EC said.

A poll panel functionary recalled the statements of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in Bhopal and Raipur urging all women, transgenders, persons with disability, voters who are 80 years and above and youngsters to turn up at polling stations to exercise their franchise and ensure greater turnout from all sections of society.