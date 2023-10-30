Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder, loan waiver for SHGs

Jalbandha: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised a slew of measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups, subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme, and free treatment to victims of road accidents if her party retains power after the assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in the Khairagarh assembly segment, Priyanka also said around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded into Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools.