Chhattisgarh polls: Women take the lead in exercising franchise

In 50 out of 90 assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh, the number of women exercising their franchise is more than the number of men exercising their franchise.

The constituencies included Ambikapur where Deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdeo is contesting, Rajnandgaon where former Chief Minister Raman Singh is in the fray, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakote, Dantewada, Bhanupratappur, Bijapur and Konta.

Though more women voted, the mainstream political parties did not appear enthusiastic about fielding women candidates. Congress fielded 18 women out of 90 it fielded in Chhattisgarh while BJP chose just 15.

Election data showed that in Madhya Pradesh, 78.21 per cent male voters and 76.03 per cent women voters exercised their franchise in the November 17 elections. The total vote percentage was 77.15 per cent.

In Madhya Pradesh too, the number of women candidates was dismal -- Congress fielded 30 candidates while BJP fielded 27 when the state has 230 seats.

Both Congress and BJP have promised several schemes and programmes with women at the centre, including cooking gas cylinders at affordable prices, education facilities for women and monthly allowance for women among others.