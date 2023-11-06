Congress to approach Election Commission over Mahadev App issue today

The Congress is expected to approach the Election Commission on Monday over the Mahadev app issue, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, PTI reported the Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel saying "The way the ED has taken action and released a press release, it is against the Model Code of Conduct."

The move comes after the BJP targeted Baghel, the CM in the poll-bound state, saying he received money from the illegal proceeds of the Mahadev app. As per a video released by the saffron party, the 'owner' of the app claims to have 'proof' of Baghel getting around Rs 508 crore.

The government, yesterday, blocked 22 betting apps including Mahadev, with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar noting that the ED was the first to file a complaint against Mahadev though the Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government could have taken steps to complain about the app earlier.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi got involved, saying that the Oppostion didn't even 'spare' the name of Mahadev.

More to follow...