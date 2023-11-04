Congress dubs BJP manifesto in Chhattisgarh as 'copy-cat'

"It should also be noted that the BJP is targeting two OBC CMs in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In both states, they are issueless because the welfare schemes of the Congress have been successful and welcomed by the people," he said.

"On that basis, we will get the people's mandate. At the last moment, the PM and his associates are deploying the tactics of defaming Congress leaders to distract people but they will not be distracted," Ramesh asserted.

People know that the work done by the Congress in the last five years has to be carried forward, the former Union minister said.