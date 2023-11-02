Congress wants to win Chhattisgarh polls with Naxalite support, claims Assam CM Sarma

"I think this time the Congress does not want to win polls with the support of people. It wants to win with the support of Naxalites in interior areas. There is 'I love you' between the Congress and Naxalites. By threatening and murdering BJP workers, they want to do their politics," the Assam CM alleged.

"We have to free Chhattisgarh of Naxalism and make it an island of peace. Our (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and turned it into an island of peace. You give us one year time in power in Chhattisgarh and we will eliminate Naxalism like the way of Article 370 was scrapped," he said.

Religious conversions were taking place openly and tribals were being compelled to get converted, he alleged.

"I want to ask Baghel if he seeks to end Sanatan Dharma. You should have brought a law to stop conversions but you did not and, thus, weakened Hindu dharma," he said, adding that everyone was happy that the Ram Temple will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January.

Had the Congress been there (in power at the Centre), Ram Temple would never have been built and Babri Masjid would not have remained there, Sarma said and claimed the grand old party indulged in religious conversion in Chhattisgarh and appeasement elsewhere.