Constituencies that voted out Congress in 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

Both Chhattisgarh and Mizoram voted for the 2023 Assembly elections on Tuesday. While the voting for Mizoram was done in a single phase on November 7, Chhattisgarh's polls to 90 Assembly seats have been divided into two phases with the first 20 seats going to vote on Tuesday and the remaining 70 seats scheduled to vote on November 17.

The 2018 Assembly election in the state was won by Congress with a total of 68 seats. But the party could not manage to win in 22 seats, out of which 15 were won by the BJP, 5 were won by Ajit Jogi-founded Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) whereas BSP managed to win 2.

Let's take a look at the constituencies that did not elect the winning party of Indian National Congress in Chhattisgarh.