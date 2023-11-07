Constituencies that voted out Congress in 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

Both Chhattisgarh and Mizoram voted for the 2023 Assembly elections on Tuesday. While the voting for Mizoram was done in a single phase on November 7, Chhattisgarh's polls to 90 Assembly seats have been divided into two phases with the first 20 seats going to vote on Tuesday and the remaining 70 seats scheduled to vote on November 17.
The 2018 Assembly election in the state was won by Congress with a total of 68 seats. But the party could not manage to win in 22 seats, out of which 15 were won by the BJP, 5 were won by Ajit Jogi-founded Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) whereas BSP managed to win 2.
Let's take a look at the constituencies that did not elect the winning party of Indian National Congress in Chhattisgarh.
Credit: IndiaVotes
Here's a list of top 10 candidates who won by the highest margins in the 2018 Assembly election in Chhattisgarh:
1. Keshav Prasad Chandra of the Bahujan Samaj Party won from Jaijaipur by a margin of 21,687 votes.
2. Nanki Ram Kanwar of the BJP won from Rampur by a margin of 18,175 votes.
3. Dharam Lal Kaushik of the BJP won from Bilha by a margin of 26,524 votes.
4. Dr Krishna Murti Bandhi of the BJP won from Masturi by a margin of 14,107 votes.
5. Ajay Chandrakar of the BJP won from Kurud by a margin of 12,317 votes.
6. Dharmjeet Singh of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won from Lormi by a margin of 25,553 votes.
7. Janta Congress Chhattisgarh founder Ajit Jogi won from Marwahi by a margin of 46,462 votes.
8. Dr Raman Singh of the BJP won from Rajnandgaon by a margin of 16,933 votes.
9. Vidya Ratan Bhasin of the BJP won from Vaishali Nagar by a margin of 18,080 votes.
10. Brijmohan Agrawal of the BJP won from Raipur City South by a margin of 17,496 votes.
The counting of the votes will take place on December 3.