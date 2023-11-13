Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

Mungeli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress over corruption and said the countdown has begun for the exit of its government in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a rally in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, Modi also took a dig at the purported power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo and said when the Congress can ditch its own senior leaders, then it is certain that it will cheat people and not fulfil the promises made to them.