ED searches in Chhattisgarh reaction to pre-poll surveys predicting 'massive rout' for BJP: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said the ongoing Enforcement Directorate 'raids' in Chhattisgarh were a reaction to the pre-poll surveys predicting a 'massive rout' for the BJP, and asserted that its government will not get bogged down by such 'threats'.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.