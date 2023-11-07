Elect Congress' 'trustworthy' govt in Chhattisgarh again: Rahul to voters

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Chhattisgarhiya sable badhiya! Today the first phase of voting has started in Chhattisgarh state. We appeal to every voter, especially the youth who are voting for the first time, to vote."

"We have full confidence that just governance in Chhattisgarh will continue and faith in democracy will remain intact," he said.