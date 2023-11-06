Election FAQs: How did Chhattisgarh vote in the first ever election

As Chhattisgarh goes to poll starting on Tuesday with November 7 being the first phase of the two-phased election in the state, the relatively new state has so far seen four elections, starting from the year 2003. The state came to be formed on November 1 in 2000 under the Article 3 of the Indian Constitution and it became the 26th state of the country.

Let's take a look at the first ever elections held in the state.

Electors, votes polled and percentage:

Chhattisgarh saw a total of 1,35,43,656 electors in 2003 for its 90 Assembly seats. The total number of votes polled were 96,56,162 and the turnout percentage was locked at 71.3.