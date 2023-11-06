Election FAQs: How to use postal ballots

As Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (first phase) gear up for Assembly elections on November 7, we take a look at how postal ballots are used to cast votes.
The Commission has permitted media persons and essential service workers to use this voting method, in addition to senior citizens over the age of 80, Covid patients, and people with disabilities.
According to the ECI, “under the absentee category, people above 80 years of age, Covid positive patients, physically disabled and essential service providers (like railways, postal service etc.) can download the 12D form from the ECI website or receive a copy of the same from booth level officer (BLO). After filling it correctly, the 12D form should be submitted with the BLO within five days of notification of polls."
Covid-19 patients must attach a medical report verifying their Covid status, while physically challenged people can present government-issued certificates of disabilities.
Following submission, the form is scrutinised, and a list of such voters is shared with political parties that can visit the voters' house on the day of polling. They are given ballot paper and a postal ballot box so they can vote.
The process is usually conducted 24 hours before the actual polling under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.