Election FAQs | Who bears the cost of state elections?

Therefore, as a part of its election expenditure monitoring, the ECI requires election expenditure to be truthfully reported by candidates.

“Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 makes it mandatory for every candidate to the House of the People or a State Legislative Assembly, to keep a separate and correct account of all expenditure incurred or authorized by him or by his election agent, between the date on which he was nominated and the date of declaration of the result of election, both dates inclusive. The total of the said expenditure shall not exceed such amount as may be prescribed under Section 77(3) of R.P. Act, 1951.”

It must be noted that a failure to maintain this account is an electoral offence.

Moreover, within 30 days of declaration of the results, the contesting candidate must “lodge a true copy of the account of his election expenses with the District Election Officer (DEO).”

The Election Commission can even disqualify a candidate disqualify a candidate in case the account is found to be incorrect or untrue. Therefore, a candidate is not only required to maintain their election expenditure within the ceiling provided by the law but also maintain an account of the same.

The total expenditure that the Election Commission authorises in connection with n election is given below: