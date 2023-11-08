Fate of 20 Chhattisgarh seats sealed

Amidst tight security arrangements, over 71.1% turned out to vote for the 20 Assembly seats during the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
The day was by and large peaceful, barring stray incidents of clashes between security forces and Maoists.
There were stray incidences of encounters between security forces and Maoists in Sukhma, Narayanpur and Bijapur districts. Suspected Maoists had triggered IED blasts in two areas of Sukma district, injuring two security personnel. In Meenpa, three security personnel were injured in an alleged firing between the police and Maoists. Sources said a few Maoists were also injured, but fled the spot. One AK 47 rifle was recovered by security personnel in Kanker.
Poll timings
The poll timing for 10 seats, considered sensitive, was scheduled between 7 am and 3 pm. These areas include Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bhanupratappur, Antagarh, Kanker, Kondagaon, Konta, Mohla-Maanpur, Keshkaal, and Bijapur. The timing for the remaining 10 seats was between 8.15 am and 5 pm. These were for Jagadalpur, Chhitrakot, Pandariya, Khujji, Bastar, Kawardha, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh and Dongargaon seats. Out these, 13 are reserved for ST/SC category (12 ST, 1SC).
Voters queued up at 5,304 polling stations to decide the fate of 223 candidates. There were 40,78,681 voters, including 19,93,937 males and 20,84,675 females. The high-profile candidates here include former chief minister, Dr Raman Singh (BJP), Deepak Baij, ministers Kawasi Lakhma (Congress), Mohan Makram (Congress), Mohd. Akbar (Congress) and Kedar Kashyap (BJP).
The second phase for the remaining 70 Assembly seats will be held on November 17, along with Madhya Pradesh. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
In the first phase, 12 seats were under Bastar division, while 8 seats were in Durg division.
The Congress had won 17 out of 20 seats, while the BJP had bagged 2 and Ajit Jogi party, one, during the 2018 election. Last month, the Kawardha seat, being contested by Congress candidate, Mohd. Akbar, was in the news after Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, passed communal remarks during a campaign there. The Election Commission had issued a showcase notice to Sarma for his comments.