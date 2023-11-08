Fate of 20 Chhattisgarh seats sealed

There were stray incidences of encounters between security forces and Maoists in Sukhma, Narayanpur and Bijapur districts. Suspected Maoists had triggered IED blasts in two areas of Sukma district, injuring two security personnel. In Meenpa, three security personnel were injured in an alleged firing between the police and Maoists. Sources said a few Maoists were also injured, but fled the spot. One AK 47 rifle was recovered by security personnel in Kanker.