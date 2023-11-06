First phase of Chhattisgarh elections on November 7; more than 25,000 poll staffers, 60k security personnel in place

Voting will be held between 7 am and 3 pm in 10 seats, namely Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta, officials said.