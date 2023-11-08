Google Trends: A look at interest in parties ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly polling day

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on November 7 amid tight security, with a total of 71.10 percent of voter turnout.
The second phase of voting for the remaining 70 Assembly seats will take place on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.
PM Modi addressed a poll-rally yesterday in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh and slammed Congress and its policies prevailing in the state.
As the polling fever continues, let us take a look at how the political parties have fared over Google trends.
Interest in parties as per Google trends.
Credit: Google Trends
As per the data on Google Trends, we can clearly see that people have taken more interest in the BJP all through the week before the polls commenced.
The party was trending at a peak of 100 per cent on Nov 3, as per the data.
On this day BJP had announced their party manifesto making several promises like, yearly financial support for married women and landless agricultural laborers, procurement of paddy at a cost of Rs 3,100 per quintal, and purchase of cooking gas cylinders for impoverished households at a cost of Rs 500.
Congress followed in terms of search popularity as the data points show that people were keen to know about the party's poll preparedness and campaigns on Nov 5, which was two days prior the polling date. The party trended at 12 per cent, comparatively not as high as as BJP on Nov 3.
BSP, which is another major party contesting the elections, did not show much of a spike in interest as per the data. The party more or less gained people's attention throughout the week but with an average of 8 per cent.
BJP was seen somewhat trending again on Nov 7, marginally followed by Congress and BSP but percentages ranged between 4-13 per cent only.
People meanwhile, did not show much interest in looking up JCC(J), as seen on Google Trends data, throughout the week before the assembly polls.