Google Trends: A look at interest in parties ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly polling day

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on November 7 amid tight security, with a total of 71.10 percent of voter turnout.

The second phase of voting for the remaining 70 Assembly seats will take place on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

PM Modi addressed a poll-rally yesterday in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh and slammed Congress and its policies prevailing in the state.

As the polling fever continues, let us take a look at how the political parties have fared over Google trends.