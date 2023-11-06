How women candidates fared in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018

Chhattisgarh is one of the five states going to polls this November, with polling slated to be held in the state in two phases, on November 7 and 17 respectively.

While the Chhattisgarh elections assume importance by virtue of their proximity to next year's Lok Sabha polls, this time, there's an additional noteworthy aspect: for the first time in Chhattisgarh's history as a separate state, there are more registered female voters than male voters.

Notably, Chhattisgarh is also the state with the highest proportion of women MLAs in all state assemblies, and women's votes this time could be the difference between victory and defeat for contesting parties.

In view of the upcoming polls, we take a look at how women candidates fared in the last elections in the state.

How women candidates fared in 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

In 2018, 128 candidates or roughly 10 per cent of contestants were women, of whom 13 won from their seats.

Most of the winning women candidates were from the INC, with only one woman each winning from the BJP, BSP, and JCC(J).