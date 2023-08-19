Kejriwal announces ten guarantees in Chhattisgarh; free electricity, allowance for women and unemployed included

"As in Delhi, an AAP government will also provide free and better health treatment to every citizen of Chhattisgarh, mohalla clinics in every village and ward in cities, employment and allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to those unemployed, free pilgrimage for senior citizens, corruption-free Chhattisgarh, Rs 1 crore to the kin of personnel of state police and army jawans (who belong to Chhattisgarh) martyred in the line of duty as `samman rashi' and regularise contractual employees," Kejriwal said.