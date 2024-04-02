Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ex-CM Baghel files nomination from Rajnandgaon seat in Chhattisgarh

Baghel, 62, posted his pictures of filing the nomination papers at the Rajnandgaon collectorate on his X handle and said, "Considering the trust of every citizen of Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha as a witness, I have filed my nomination today. #will_win_rajnandgaon." Talking to reporters, the former CM expressed his gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal for choosing me as the party candidate.