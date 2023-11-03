Modi uses Murmu election as tribal trump card in Bastar

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played his tribal card to the hilt in Chattisgarh's Bastar region with an appeal to voters to avenge the Congress for opposing the election of Droupadi Murmu as President.
He said it was an "insult to the entire tribal community and not the BJP".
Addressing a public meeting in the tribal-dominated Kanker district in Bastar region, scheduled to vote in the first phase of polls on November 7, Modi regularly punctuated his speech with a slogan in their dialect, "Au Nahi Sahibo, Badal Ke Rahibo (we will not tolerate any more and hence change them)".
He played to the gallery with his signature interactive campaign, saying, "You promise Modi by upping both hands", even as he made repeated references to "atrocity against Dalits and tribals" under Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress rule.
He touched upon his OBC background as well, when he alleged that the Congress abused him because of his caste.
Modi's aggressive campaign in this Adivasi-dominated belt is aimed at dislodging the Congress as it controls all the 12 seats in this Maoist-affected area, including its victory in the Chitrakote byelection in October 2019.
Haranguing the Congress for its "appeasement politics and dynastic rule", he said there cannot be any progress under its rule. He added that development and Congress were diametrically opposed to each other while referring to the "crumbling health and education system as well as law and order in the state".
The graft plank
Modi charged the Baghel government with corruption, citing reports of the PSC employment scam and said, "We have experienced 5 years’ of misrule by the Congress that has led to the growth and prosperity of their leaders. But the condition of the poor, Dalits, tribals, marginalised and farmers remained unchanged."
He accused all the Congress-ruled states of looting public money, only to replenish the empty coffers of Delhi. "Tees Takke Kakka, apka kaam pukkka (30% commission to Kakka, which was his nicknam for Baghel, and your work will be done). It is time that this 30% Kakka commission government should be dislodged now.
In the last 9 years, crores of rupees were transferred by the Central government to Chhattisgarh for welfare and development, but the Congress looted it as well, he alleged. "I will not allow it to go and each and every one responsible for looting the public money or corruption should be made accountable," he warned.
He said the promises made by his government were rock solid and delivered in true letter and spirit, crediting his government with helping the poor, Dalits, tribals and marginalised reap the benefits of tap water, gas connection, banking service, lavatories and housing.
Measures for farmers
On measures for farmers, he said the BJP government was promoting millet consumption, besides helping paddy growers with record purchases of their yields and direct fund transfer. "The Union government has widened the scope of forest produce by offering MSP to over 90 varieties. The Tendu Patta growers will also be empowered and new factories will be established to generate employment," he said, pledging to integrate the state into the national mainstream.
Earlier, Modi was welcomed by state BJP president Arun Saw, who tied a tribal pagdi (headgear) on his head and presented him with a memento. All the nine party candidates and state president Arun Saw were present at the rally.