Naxals kill villager in Chhattisgarh, warn election officials not to visit polling booths

“Polling is going to be held in the area (Bijapur) on November 7 and you (poll officials and employees) are preparing for it. The West Bastar Division Committee has already issued a statement giving a call to boycott the ‘false’ elections. Bijapur has 245 polling booths and you will be coming with EVMs on November 6-7. You will be accompanied by security forces which poses a threat to your lives. Therefore, we appeal to you, keeping your safety in mind, that you should not come,” the press note said.